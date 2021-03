Turnberry Records has released a new single to bluegrass radio from Lori King & Junction 63, the first to drop from their upcoming album with the label.

The Iowa group is fronted by bass player, Lori King, and her husband, Joe, who plays guitar. They have been very active in midwestern bluegrass circles for many years, and have developed a loyal following from concert and festival performances across the region. Kevin Amburgey plays mandolin, Mark Hargrove in on banjo, and Kyle Murphy handles the fiddle. Lori is the band’s primary vocalist, with assistance from Joe, Mark, and Kevin.

For their first single, King has chosen to rework an old blues number, brought to bluegrass by Lynn Morris back in 1995, called Walkin’ The Blues.

Jeff Brown, VP of Artist Relations for Turnberry Records, tells us that they have high hopes for Lori and the Junction.

“The album has carefully chosen songs that range from upbeat traditional favorites to emotionally charged, bluesy ballads. They create an ideal music experience, and I believe they will resonate with listeners. Walkin’ the Blues fits the bill.”

Here’s a taste…

Walkin’ The Blues from Lori King & Junction 63 is available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. The full album, of which it is the title cut, will be released in early June.