Walk You Down The Road – Basin & Grange

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Basin & Grange combines the sounds of traditional bluegrass music alongside vibrant, contemporary lyrics. Having won the inaugural band competition at the 2022 Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, the group has garnered a following within the region, particularly for their signature harmony singing. Basin & Grange’s debut release, Walk You Down The Road, showcases not only their vocals and instrumentalism, but shows their strong abilities as songwriters as well. Ten of the twelve tracks were written by members of the group.

The opening track, Pines of Caroline, was written by Boyd Timothy who sings lead and plays mandolin. The lyrics speak of a sentiment shared by many of us who weren’t fortunate to grow up in a town where bluegrass music is prevalent. It will be readily understood by those with deep knowledge of the genre, particularly the line, “the footprints that I see are in the sand and not the snow.” Alongside Timothy is Bill Moore on bass and tenor vocals, Josh Stewart on banjo and baritone vocals, Jonah Schupbach on guitar, and Mark Smith on dobro.

Seven Years also by Boyd Timothy is a lament about lost love. Along with the haunting a cappella intro, this track also displays the group’s multi-instrumentalism, as it features Timothy on guitar, Moore on mandolin, and Smith on bass.

Two original instrumentals are featured on this recording. Johnson Siding by Jonah Schupbach demonstrates his clean, yet commanding approach on the guitar, while Give Thanks by Mark Smith has a gentle melody that brings his dobro playing front and center.

Bad Day at Sheep Creek by Timothy tells the tragic tale of a young Utah family who lost their lives in 1965 to a sudden flash flood. It features Schupbach on guitar and lead vocals, who does an excellent job delivering this story through song.

Alongside Basin & Grange’s original material are two songs that have been previously recorded. Jenny Lynn is a tip of the hat to the late Ron Spears, a fellow Utah native who was a beloved artist within the bluegrass community. Spears, who penned the song, recorded it with Fast Track on what would be his final recording, Heartache and Trouble. While Basin & Grange performs a similar arrangement to Fast Track, they do a commendable job paying tribute to Ron.

The closing track, You’re Still To Blame, is a nice contrast from the version originally recorded by the Stanley Brothers in 1961. While played at a similar tempo, Basin & Grange’s rendition has a catchy swing feel that’s especially punctuated by Smith’s dobro. The vocal harmony from Timothy, Schupbach, and Moore is notably powerful, making for a truly riveting performance.

Walk You Down The Road serves as a strong debut for the music of Basin & Grange. With several gifted songwriters, musicians and vocalists within the band, it’s easy to see why they’ve built a steady following in Utah and other parts of the Intermountain West.