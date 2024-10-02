Walk Softly on the Bridges from Tim Raybon

Pinecastle Records has brought out a new single from bluegrass singer/songwriter Tim Raybon, a classic country number which will warm the hearts of those who despair of ever hearing that familiar sound again.

Older readers, and serious students of country music, will recall Walk Softly on the Bridges from Tammy Wynette’s recording of it in 1972, or Mel Street’s cover a year later. Written by Nashville legends Dallas Frazier and Laura Lee (Doodle) Owens, it shares the home truth of how important it is to always keep the feelings of your true love in the front of your mind, even when you’re frustrated or angry.

Raybon says that has always loved this one.

“Like so many of Dallas Frazier’s country songs that are now staples in a bluegrass set, like Beneath Still Waters and 14 Karat Mind, this song is no different. First cut in a bluegrass style by Bobby and Sonny Osborne in the early 1970s, it’s always been one of my favorite songs by this wonderful songwriter.”

Walk Softly on the Bridges is among the more frequently covered titles in country music, cut again by Kitty Wells in 1973, The Osborne Brothers in ’74, and by Charlie Sizemore in ’88, and the many others. Now we have Tim’s grassed up version of this vintage two-step.

Have a listen…

Walk Softly on the Bridges is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.