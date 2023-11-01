Walk On – new single from Tina Adair

Engelhardt Music Group has a new single for Tina Adair, fresh from her most recent solo album, Here Within My Heart, the first since taking her leave from Sister Sadie, a group she help found in 2012.

This time it’s her grassed up take on Walk On, a big hit for Reba McEntire in 1990. Written by Steve Dean and Lonnie Williams, the song carries a very positive message of holding your head up high in hard times. Of course, Tina sings it with the fire and passion which has characterized her long career in bluegrass music.

She says that this number has been a favorite since she heard it as a youngster.

“So excited to be releasing Walk On. I have been singing this song since I was a little girl and think it shares such a positive message! Reba McEntire has been my hero since I was about five years old. It’s an honor to cover one of her songs!”

Studio support comes from a group of Nashville heavy hitters. Scott Vestal is on banjo, Cody Kilby and Pat McGrath on guitars, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Wes Hightower sings harmony.

Have a listen…

Walk On, and the full Here Within My Heart album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the label.