Walk on Faith video from King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for their current single with the King James Boys, , the title track of their latest project. Walk on Faith
Walk on Water was written by Paula Breedlove, Brad Davis, and John Mathis Jr, based on the Biblical story of Jesus walking out to join his apostles across the water, following the miracle of the loaves and fishes. When Peter is unable to walk out to greet Jesus, and begins to sink, Jesus admonishes him for his lack of faith.
The song is sung by founder and guitarist Randy Spencer, who says this one hit them right from the start.
“We loved the song the first time we heard it. It was completely different than anything we had done before, as far as the melody. We also loved the message in the song, which is about living by faith. When Paula pitched it to us, we knew right away we had to cut the song, and we hope everyone loves it like we do, and will listen to the music, but also take the words to heart.”
Randy is supported by regular bandmates Cole Spencer on bass, Curtis Lewis on banjo, Will Hart on mandolin, and Josh Greene on fiddle.
Have a look/listen…
VIDEO
Walk on Water, both the single and the album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
