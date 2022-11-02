Skip to content
Since 1994
The King James Boys have spread the gospel message through the sounds of traditional bluegrass music. Their latest release, , shows the group’s masterful combination of styles along with strong original material. Walk On Faith
The album’s title cut,
Walk On Faith, written by Paula Breedlove, Brad Davis, Keely Shaye, and John Mathis Jr, details how important it is for the Lord to come first in a Christian’s life walk. Sung by guitarist Randy Spencer, this song has a powerful and meaningful message.
The Devil’s Not Afraid Of A Dust Covered Bible by James Metcalf is about as traditional as you can get in terms of the vocal and instrumental stylings. This track in particular does a great job of showcasing Randy on guitar and lead vocals, Cole Spencer on bass and tenor vocals, Will Hart on mandolin and baritone vocals, Josh Greene on fiddle and bass vocals, and Curtis Lewis on banjo.
I’m So Glad I Have a God I Can Call On is a slow piece with a great reminder of how one can call on God during difficult and troubled times. Written by Billy Smith, it has a really simple yet profound message.
He Broke The Chains by Doyle Glenn Jones is done in the vein of the gospel recordings made by Flatt & Scruggs. This is largely due to the fingerstyle lead guitar playing by Will Hart. This is also another really great example of the group’s raw and dynamic vocal harmonies.
When The Judgment Comes is another highlight. Written by Rick Lang, this catchy song discusses the second coming of Christ in a unique way.
Walk On Faith is an excellent project. There’s no filler to be found. Every song on this album fits together wonderfully, and all are performed with great enthusiasm. The beauty of the King James Boys is that their sound isn’t overly polished. It’s just a natural, raw sound steeped in traditional bluegrass and southern gospel music.
