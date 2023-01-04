Walk On Faith, new single from King James Boys

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has a new single today for the King James Boys, the title cut of their current bluegrass gospel project, . Walk On Faith
Written by Paula Breedlove, Brad Davis, Keely Shaye, and John Mathis Jr, the song urges believers to read their Bibles, and relates a number of familiar stories told in Scripture.
The Boys are Randy Spencer on guitar and lead vocals, his son, Cole Spencer, on bass, Curtis Lewis on banjo, Will Hart on mandolin, and Josh Greene on fiddle. All save Curtis join in the quartet singing, with Josh providing the bass vocal.
Have a listen to the track…
Walk On Faith, the single and the album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
