Walk In The Woods from Orchard Creek Band

Colorado’s Orchard Creek Band has just released their first recored project, an EP called Walk In The Woods. It includes six tracks, with both original and classic bluegrass music.

This quintet shares the perennial bluegrass story of meeting each other at a regular jam, and enjoying each other’s music, leading to the formation of a performing group. That led to numerous gigs around Boulder, and a demand for a studio album, which has been met in this new year.

Orchard Creek has agreed to share the title track with our readers, one which mandolinist Kevin Slick describes thusly.

“The song was written by guitarist and vocalist Jan Springer. She began the song by describing a walk in the woods with her husband. At first it was a song about those times when you’re first meeting someone and looking for the ways in which you might make a life together. She then began to weave in her experiences of playing for hospice patients and their families, particular those with dementia. The last verses of the song describe a partner whose memory is fading, and a partner searching for a final moment where the memories come alive once more.”

Along with Jan and Kevin, Orchard Creek Band is Dave Richardson on banjo, Keith Murdock on reso-guitar, and Roz Weller on bass.

Walk In The Woods, both single and EP, is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.