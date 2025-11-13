Waitress, Waitress video from The Kody Norris Show

The Kody Norris Show has just released a highly entertaining music video for Waitress, Waitress, their grassed-up arrangement of this Little Jimmy Dickens classic from the 1950s, written by hall of famer Boudleaux Bryant.

Kody recorded this one on their current Rebel Records project, Highfalutin Hillbilly, as a duet with his wife, fiddler and mandolinist in the Show, Mary Rachel Nalley Norris, with whom he also plays some twin guitar.

The video is set in a old timey diner, Nashville’s Elliston Place Soda Shop, with the band all suited up in their finery, and Kody and Mary Rachel playing matching Martin 75th anniversary Grand Ole Opry guitars.

Kody says that this song was an obvious choice for a video treatment.

“When we were deciding which songs from Highfalutin Hillbilly to bring to life on screen, Waitress, Waitress felt like the perfect fit. Instead of a straightforward storyline, we invited a few country music friends to help shake things up. The Elliston Place Soda Shop gave us the perfect setting, and we had an absolute blast making it. We hope folks enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed filming it!”

If you watch the video closely you’ll see those famous faces sitting along the counter.

Just the recording alone is a treat, but add in the video, and it is indeed a highfalutin’ big time!

Waitress, Waitress, and the full Highfalutin’ Hillbilly album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.