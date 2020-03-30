Waiting Out The Storm video from Billy Droze

RBR Entertainment has released a new single from Billy Droze, Waiting Out The Storm, which will be included in his upcoming album later this spring.

Like most of his tracks, this is one that Billy wrote, along with Wayne Burton. And also in keeping with his prior output, its lyrics tell a revealing story of a difficult romance, with cliches or overworked themes notable by their absence.

Droze says that, while the song isn’t specifically about our worldwide battle with this new viral threat, its message carries the same universal guidance.

“In these uncertain times I couldn’t think of a more fitting song title. This song means a lot to me. I think we all have had to learn to wait out the storm a few times. When you truly understand that concept life seems easier. The sun will always shine again! I hope this tune helps people, and that they enjoy this video offering produced and directed by New Media productions!”

Billy is backed on the single by Jason Roller on guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, Greg Martin on bass. Kari Roller provides background vocals, which occupy a major part of this song’s production.

Waiting Out The Storm is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.