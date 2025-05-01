Waddington Brothers sign with Live on Stage

There are a number of things that are unique about North Dakota’s Waddington Brothers.

For starters, they’re from rural North Dakota, not exactly a hotbed of bluegrass activity. Shoot… it’s not really a hotbed of anything, as the state is one of a few that boasts of more cows than people. Their sound stands out as well, as they incorporate the sort of cowboy music that never went out of style in ranching country, influenced by artists like The Sons of the Pioneers.

These four brothers have been playing together all their lives, but only formed the group as a professional venture in 2019. Oldest brother Seth is on guitar and lead vocals, with Ethan on banjo, Jacob on mandolin, and youngest brother Job on bass.

They don’t get far south as a rule, though their trip to Nashville in the winter of 2023 created quite a sensation at the SPBGMA convention, where they took first place in the International Bluegrass Band Competition.

But that is about to change. The Brothers have signed with the Live on Stage agency in Nashville, so we will be seeing them all over the US starting this fall. Live on Stage typically books acts with more of a mainstream appeal, but were so impressed with The Waddington Brothers that they snapped them right up, and have them set to tour extensively later this year and next.

Banjo picker Ethan tells us that they are all psyched about the ’25/’26 touring opportunities.

“Live on Stage isn’t usually signing bluegrass bands, so we’re excited to be working with them. It’s going to give us a chance to bring bluegrass music to a lot of people who aren’t yet aware of how much they like it!

Some of the promoters told Mark Ross of Live on Stage that they don’t book bluegrass bands, but they liked us so much they said they had to have us as part of their concert season.”

Here’s a listen to The Waddington Brothers in a medley of their original compositions.

It’s a great show, so catch them if you can.

Check their web site for more news on when they might be heading your way.