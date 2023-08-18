Wabash River from Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt

Wabash River is the latest release from husband-and-wife bluegrass duo Andrew Crawford & Brandi Colt, from Bonfire Music Group. They make a unique team, in that they have each pursued solo music careers separately for several years from their home in South Carolina, and have only recently begun working together. Both are talented singers and songwriters, and their distinctive take on contemporary bluegrass is infectious.

Brandi takes the lead on Wabash River, with its story of a girl from Indiana who grew up along the titular waterway, and the misadventures of her life.

Despite the pair’s songwriting prowess, Andrew says that this one was an outside contribution.

“Wabash River is my favorite kind of song: a story song, with a fun chord progression that sits perfectly in that slow pocket. We were extremely excited and honored when Brink Brinkman offered us this tune that he co-wrote with Tresa Jordan.”

It’s mighty lonesome. Have a listen…

Wabash River is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.