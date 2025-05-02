Volunteers sought for Blue Ridge Music Center’s Summer Concert series

Are you a bluegrass, old time, or folk music lover in the Blue Ridge region of Virginia or North Carolina with some time on their hands?

The Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax, VA is seeking volunteers to assist at their Summer Concert Series on Saturday evenings and Milepost Music shows on Sunday afternoons. Volunteers will be assigned to sell tickets, track attendance, hand out wristbands, sell and track merchandise sales, or assist with parking.

In exchange for helping out, you can see concerts by some of the top artists in our music. Booked to perform this summer on Saturdays are The Del McCoury Band, Sister Sadie, Wyatt Ellis, ShadowGrass, Steep Canyon Rangers, Jeff Little Trio, and many others.

The Sunday afternoon sets will feature mostly old time acts, with Jared Boyd, The Mountain Laurels, Blue Star Travellers, David Via, and Gap Civil among them.

An orientation meeting is scheduled for next weekend to acquaint volunteers with the facility, and what is expected of them. Anyone interested in attending is requested to contact Marianne Kovatch, Associate Program Director of the Blue Ridge Music Center by phone (866-308-2773 x 212) or email.

Tickets for the Saturday concerts are available online. The Sunday Milepost Music events are free of charge.