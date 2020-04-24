Virtual tours offered from Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Skip to content
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY, the official repository of the history of our music, is among the many venues and destinations forced to close during the COVID19 shutdown. With potential visitors forced to stay away for the time being, Executive Director Chris Joslin and his staff have been banging their heads together looking for ways to invite people in to see all that is in store while the doors have to remain shut.
What they’ve come up with is a series of virtual online tours, where Chris personally escorts you through the Museum’s many exhibits, explaining their significance to the development of bluegrass music, and the many personalities who shaped its evolution.
A total of seven videos have been prepared, each between five and ten minutes in length, where Joslin presents different parts of their facility, and the aspects of the exhibits therein. All are posted on the
Hall of Fame web site, and you could easily go through them all in about an hour’s time.
Here’s a look at the first video, where Chris talks about the early influences that came together into bluegrass with Bill Monroe, and plays a few tunes to demonstrate the sound.
You can watch them all
online, and the Hall of Fame staff say that they will leave them up after reopening to serve as a preview for people who can’t make it to Owensboro to see it all in person.
