Virginia Squires reunion to honor Randall Hylton

Bluegrass lovers in southwestern Virginia have a unique opportunity on March 15 to relive the music of the 1980s when the Floyd Country Store in Floyd, VA presents A Tribute to Randall Hylton with a Virginia Squires reunion.

Hylton was a prolific bluegrass songwriter, and a native of Floyd County in Virginia, who got his first break in 1967 when The Lewis Family recorded his song, Slippers With Wings. From there he wrote more than 250 songs, including some of the most memorable ones of the latter part of the 20th century. A few of his hits include 32 Acres; Gonna Be Movin‘; Cold Sheets Of Rain; Once And For Always; I’ve Heard The Wind Blow; Country Poor, Country Proud; Where Rainbows Touch Down; Room At The Top Of The Stairs; Slowly Getting You Out Of The Way; Mountain Laurel; Pulleybone Gayden; Hallelujah Turnpike; Goodtime Get-Together; and China Grove My Hometown.

Among the popular ’80s bands that recorded Randall’s songs was The Virginia Squires, which featured Mark Newton on guitar, Sammy Shelor on banjo, Rickie Simpkins on fiddle and mandolin, and Ronnie Simpkins on bass. The group first appeared on the scene in 1983 after the breakup of The Heights of Grass, where they had been members. They released three successful albums for Rebel Records and were known for their distinctly modern sound, until they disbanded in 1989.

The Squires cut seven of Randall’s songs during their tenure, and had a close relationship with him during that time. So Mark Newton has organized a Squires reunion to perform these songs again in Floyd, along with a collection of Hylton cuts for the March 15 show, which will also feature The Comptons.

Three of the original Virginia Squires will be on hand, Newton, Shelor, and Ronnie Simpkins. Jesse Smathers of Lonesome River Band will take the fourth spot.

More information on the Randal Hylton Tribute with The Virginia Squires, including advance tickets, can be found on the Floyd Country Store web site. Those unable to attend in person can watch the entire show via Floyd Country Store TV online for only $10.