Vincent family’s Sally Mountain Park in Missouri up for sale

The Sally Mountain Park in Queen City, MO, site of the family-run bluegrass festival managed by Rhonda and Darrin Vincent’s parents for 33 years, has been listed for sale.
Back when Rhonda and Darrin were youngsters, they performed alongside their parents, Johnny and Carolyn Vincent, as members of the family band, The Sally Mountain Show. In 1986 they launched the festival, close to their home in Kirksville, and ran it every summer until COVID restrictions shut them down in 2020. Rhonda always returned for the fest, and the Sally Mountain Show would reunite for the event up to Johnny’s passing in 2014.
The young Vincents grew up on the road, where they learned not only the bluegrass music but the music business as well. Darrin and Rhonda remained with the group until she set out on her to pursue a solo career, and he went to work with Ricky Skaggs.
The Park is a 63 acre parcel, and is being sold with 180 RV electric hookups, stage and pavilion, shower house, and two ponds on a mix of timber and pasture land. Someone looking for a live music venue could hit the ground running. It could also be purchased for development or for a hunting club.
Needless to say, this marks the end of the Sally Mountain Bluegrass Festival. End of an era for bluegrass in northern Missouri.
In announcing the sale, the Vincents shared the following…
“After much prayerful consideration, the Vincent family has decided to offer for sale, the land where we hosted the Bluegrass Festival for so many years. We have made many wonderful memories over the years on this property and now the time has come to offer the opportunity for someone else to build a future here.”
Rhonda and Darrin’s older brother, Brian Vincent, is handling the sale. An asking price of $280,000 is listed for this property. Requests to visit the park with Brian can be arranged by calling 816-308-2587.
