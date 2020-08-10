Videos from Brotherly Love concert available online

Brotherly Love is a new album from Gaither Music featuring a quartet of prominent artists whose music has regularly crossed country, bluegrass, and Gospel boundaries. Recorded by four good friends – Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers, and Ben Isaacs – the CD hits on September 4, with a live performance special premiering on Heartland TV September 2.

Fortune spent his youth as a member of the iconic Statler Brothers before launching his solo career in the country world, where his music retains a bluegrass edge on live shows. We know Rogers from his time as a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and Isaacs as a member of his family’s superstar bluegrass/Gospel outfit, The Isaacs. Walker would be a bluegrass and country star if his disability allowed him to tour comfortably, but anyone who has heard him sing in either genre knows that he is the real deal.

The songs chosen for the record reflect their crossover appeal to bluegrass, country, and Gospel fans, presented in an acoustic setting with assistance from top Nashville super pickers. A number of videos have been released by Gaither to tease the upcoming TV program that offer a nice taste of the music. Jimmy, Bradley, and Mike take turns with the lead vocals, with four part harmony on most of the choruses.

Here are a few of them to show the exceptionally high quality of not only the singing, but the video and audio production as well.

First up, Vince Gill’s hit song written to honor his brother who died too young, Go Rest High On That Mountain.

And the Ralph Stanley classic, Man Of Constant Sorrow…

Plus the Gospel standard, Where No One Stands Alone, originally recorded by the Statesmen Quartet, but made famous by Elvis Presley.

Pre-orders for Brotherly Love are available now online, and be sure to keep an eye out for the live TV special. After its premiere on Heartland TV, it is expected to also be broadcast by PBS, GaitherTV, RFD-TV, and several other networks dedicated to Gospel or country music.