Video Premiere – Woman from Becky Buller

Dark Shadow Recording has a new music video for Becky Buller, one from her current Jubilee album, and we are pleased to debut it this afternoon for our readers.

For those who haven’t been keeping a close eye on Becky’s work of late, Jubilee is a special effort for her, a song cycle project commissioned by the FreshGrass Foundation, based on Buller’s years of struggle with depression. All ten tracks deal with this subject in different ways, including the subject of today’s music video, Woman.

Becky shared a few words about the song, her recording of it, and the video created by Stephen and Jana Mougin with Dark Shadow.

“We have no way of knowing who is listening to us or how our words will affect them. Although I struggle to shake off the negative things spoken over me, I know without them I wouldn’t treasure the positive so much. And I wouldn’t be who I am today, able to invite you along on my journey in hopes we’ll embolden each other as we walk a healing path.

My fantastic road band (Ned, Hulk, Wes, Jacob) did a beautiful job musically bringing Woman and all of the Jubilee song cycle to life. Mojo and Jana’s camera work really captured the raw angst behind this song.

Thanks for watching, listening, and sharing!”

The road band she references includes Ned Luberecki on banjo, Wes Lee on mandolin, Jacob Groopman on guitar, and Daniel Hardin on bass. Buller typically plays fiddle and sings the lead, but here she adds a cello banjo played clawhammer style.

See what you think.

Woman, and the full Jubilee album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

The next project from Becky Buller is a covers album called Songs That Sing Me, due September 5. Pre-saves and pre-orders are likewise enabled online, and directly from Dark Shadow.