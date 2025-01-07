Video Premiere: When It Rains, She Pours from Nu-Blu

Nu-Blu debuts their new music video today, a thoughtful, slice of life presentation of their current single with Turnberry Records, When It Rains, She Pours.

It’s something of a departure for the husband-and-wife duo that leads Nu-Blu, Daniel and Carolyn Routh, in that guitarist Daniel sings the lead on this one. Though he takes the lead on a healthy percentage of the material on their live show, their radio releases tend to be sung by Carolyn, who plays bass with the group.

When It Rains, She Pours comes from the writing team of Tim Stafford, Kim Williams, Larry Shell, and Dawn Frank, and tells of a doomed relationship distorted by alcohol abuse.

Daniel says that he saw the potential in this one right away.

“When we first heard this song, it immediately pulled me in. With songwriters like this behind it, you know it’s going to be good. I told the team we had to cut it! We originally planned to film a video at a later date, but when it became our most-streamed song, and climbed the radio charts, we knew we had to act fast.

When It Rains, She Pours isn’t just a song; it’s a story that resonates with so many people. We wanted the video to reflect that raw, emotional truth.”

Once they decided that this song needed a video, the band built a set and created a concept over the course of two days. The final result nicely captures the sadness and despair that drives the sort of drinking that can break a family or a relationship apart.

Daniel sings it powerfully, supported by Carolyn on bass, Austin Hefflefinger on banjo, and Justin Harrison on mandolin.

Give it a look/listen…

When It Rains, She Pours, and the full Where You’ve Been album on which it is contained, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get a copy of the track at Get It Played.