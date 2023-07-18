Video Premiere: Wall Around Your Heart from Becky Buller and Jim Lauderdale

Dark Shadow Recording has a music video for Becky Buller’s current single, a duet with Jim Lauderdale on the Reno & Smiley classic, Wall Around Your Heart.

Buller said last month that she first heard this heartbreak song from the Bluegrass Album Band, who recorded it in 1983, two decades years after Don and Red cut the original. Though bluegrass was nowhere near as popular in the ’60s as is it today, back then it wasn’t so clearly differentiated from country music, and Reno & Smiley, along with Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, The Stanley Brothers, The Osborne Brothers, and others would be played on country radio.

The video finds Becky and Jim in the Dark Shadow studio, accompanied by Jeremy Stephens on banjo, Lauren Price-Napier on mandolin, Missy Raines on bass, Stephen Mougin on guitar, and Stuart Duncan twinning on fiddle with Buller.

Check it out…

Wall Around Your Heart is widely available from popular download and streaming services online, or for download purchase directly from the label. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.