Video Premiere: Trouble from Jackson Melnick

Colorado’s Jackson Melnick is preparing to release his debut album in September, Abilene, a collection of his songs set to bluegrass instrumentation with producer Christopher Henry. It contains an interesting mix of folk and bluegrass, with Dylan-esque songs supported by banjos, fiddles, and mandolins provided by Jason Carter, Matt Combs, Alex Leach, Tuck Tucker, and Cory Walker.

A debut single hits tomorrow, Trouble, Melnick’s ode to the plight of family farmers, especially as set against large corporate farming corporations with their ability to steer government regulations in their favor.

Jackson has thought deeply about these concerns, based on his own experiences while studying in college, where he saw the devastation wrought on farm families in central and eastern California by bureaucrats living in the population centers along the coast.

“I was reading about the plight of suicides among farmers in America. They have a suicide rate that is more than three times that of the general population. I have friends who are farmers, and I know their struggles – it’s a hard, joyous life – but sometimes the joy is cut through by isolation and economic impossibility. That’s a real loss. Farmers, in my estimation, are losing their lives to grief, not depression as we usually think of it. There are obvious issues that are financial and have to do with the rising power of agribusiness conglomerates, and the barrier to entry costs of using artificial intelligence to farm, which you need to do to stay competitive on a certain scale.

There is a move away from small family farms, where animals still have names rather than numbers. There are less obvious issues too that affect farmers – our society and culture has become less tolerant of the demands of farmers, and in many ways less aware of the importance of food in our lives. People don’t know their farmers, and by extension, farmers don’t know the people they are working so hard to feed. Being a farmer becomes a very alienated and depressing position. Their work is the food of life, the basis of our existence, and yet those who steward it are forgotten.

When I wrote the song, it was sort of set in Eastern California, where I lived on a ranch and college called Deep Springs as a student for a couple of years. The Owens Valley near there had all of their water drained by LA County on an executive order a couple of generations ago, and the lives of farmers there are still impacted by it. I saw firsthand in folks’ lives the loss and the scale of treating farmers as second-class citizens, and the absolute oblivion of the city folks in LA. It is a striking juxtaposition. The music video for the song says it all: digging a hole that’ll be your grave but can’t stop digging for the love of it.”

Have a watch and listen…

Trouble will be available on Friday, June 18, wherever you stream or download music online. Pre-orders for the full Abilene album can be placed now from Melnick’s bandcamp page on either CD or vinyl.