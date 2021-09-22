Video Premiere: This Page Won’t Turn from Lindley Creek

Lindley Creek, the singing Greer family from the Ozarks of Missouri, has been making waves of late in bluegrass circles based on the strength of their recent recordings and the vocal prowess of mandolinist Katie Greer. Along with her brother Jase on fiddle, and parents Kathie on guitar and John on bass, they tour the US and Canada with their blend of secular and Gospel bluegrass, with an acoustic country flair.

They are up for a pair of Momentum Awards next week during World of Bluegrass in Raleigh. Katie is nominated for Momentum Vocalist of the Year, and the band for Momentum Band of the Year. These are awards designed to highlight artists with special merit in an early stage of their professional career, and can offer a big boost just as people are starting to pay attention in the industry.

Pinecastle Records has a lead single this week for Lindley Creek’s upcoming sophomore project, along with a music video we are pleased to premiere today. The song is called That Page Won’t Turn, written by Mark Brinkman, which uses a book metaphor to describe the singer’s life, and a broken romance a single page. Very effective.

Speaking for the group, Katie tells us…

“It’s really exciting to be releasing music from our upcoming album! We are so thankful for the success of our first album, Freedom, Love, and the Open Road. That album has made it possible to create another project full of amazing songs along with our producer, Jim VanCleve. We absolutely love the music we get to make together! We are anxious for everyone to hear this first single, That Page Won’t Turn. It’s a very relatable song to anyone who has experienced love lost, but it’s kinda bouncy, so it’s really fun to perform live!

We really enjoyed creating the music video for That Page Won’t Turn. It was shot in five different locations around our home region of Southwest Missouri. Producing our own music videos is really an extension of our love for the music, and the hope that our vision for every song engages listeners from all walks of life. You can check out all our music videos on our website.”

On this track, we have the Greers providing the vocals, supported by a crack studio band. Seth Taylor is on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin and banjo, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Jim VanCleve on fiddle, and Mike Bub on bass. Together they deliver a very strong result.

Have a look/listen…

That Page Won’t Turn from Lindley Creek is available now from Pinecastle Records at popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct. The song will be included on the band’s upcoming album release, expected sometime in 2022.

Attendees at next week’s World of Bluegrass convention should be on the lookout for Lindley Creek, who will be official showcase artists performing during the week.