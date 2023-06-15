Video Premiere: The Lord Has Sure Been Good to Me from King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has a new video releasing tomorrow for the King James Boys, and are offering our readers a sneak peak this afternoon. It’s a new gospel song from their Walk on Faith album, which debuted in 2022.

Guitarist and vocalist Randy Spencer says that this song, The Lord Sure Has Been Good to Me, is one a great many people can relate to.

“When Brink Brinkman pitched this song to me, which he and David Stewart had written, I thought they had written an autobiography of my life, or the life of most Christians. The song tells of the ups and downs of this life, and how we take most things for granted but through it all, the words of the song tell how good the Lord is to all His children. I feel this song is fit for every believer’s life, with my favorite line of the song being ‘now I’m looking up, down on my knees.’ We love the message in the song and hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!”

Support comes from regular bandmates Curtis Lewis on banjo, Will Hart on mandolin, Josh Greene on fiddle, and Cole Spencer on bass.

Check it out…

The Lord Sure Has Been Good to Me, and the full Walk on Faith album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.