Video Premiere: The Farm from Backline

Mountain Fever Records has a new single this week from Backline, with a music video debuting today for The Farm.

We’ve been high on this young South Carolina Band since they first emerged in 2016, for their unique sound grounded in traditional bluegrass, but brought up to today with the distinctive voice and songwriting of guitarist Katelyn Ingardia.

She is supported by a strong team of bandmates – Travis Tucker on reso-guitar, Zach Carter on banjo, Milom Williams on mandolin, and Chris Williamson on bass. Together they represent the ongoing development of our music, without leaving the format and the sound first put forward 75 years ago.

Katelyn shares just how this song of determination and fortitude came to be written.

“We were finishing up a practice at my parents’ house, and Zach started playing the main melody riff of what became The Farm over and over again. We all were listening. I then started throwing words out there, and right then we came up with the first verse. As I headed home that night, I started to mull over what this story could be. What would we want it to say? I thought about an elderly man I worked with at the peach stand as a teenager, Mr. Jimmy. He would tell me stories of his family farm and growing up there. He told me about many great memories as a boy, but I remember one day he said, ‘Baby,’ (my nickname). ‘I remember the day so clearly when the men in suits came and told my daddy we needed to quit farming and work in the city. They made it more expensive for us to farm and make a living than it was to go on to town and work in the mills. That was the day I wasn’t a farm boy anymore.’

A story of legacy, heritage and lots of grit, of a boy who was raised in the fields, in the shadows of the crops and his Mama. The story of a boy who turns into a man bearing the weight of continuing his families’ work and farm, of one who is told to leave the land that he so dearly loves. It’s a story of his past that holds a promise for his future generations, a story he refuses to write The End of, unless it’s with bloodshed. We hope you enjoy this piece of work that I know we had a blast writing, arranging, and recording.”

For such a strong story, the band knew they needed a music video that carried the message faithfully, so they collected a store of old photos and found actors to represent The Farm.

The Farm is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.