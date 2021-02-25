Video Premiere: Sunshine Song from Lindley Creek

The Greer family of Missouri who make up the band Lindley Creek, has been a self-contained unit since they started touring professionally 15 years ago. Like most groups based on blood connections, the Greers had to do for themselves, though they never shied away from bringing in help when it was needed.

Such was the story of their association with Nashville producer and superfiddler Jim VanCleve, who oversaw the recording of the latest Lindley Creek album on Pinecastle Records, Freedom, Love and the Open Road. He first got to know the family as a private, online teacher for Jase Greer some years ago, a relationship that grew when he met Jase for an in-person lesson some years later, and got to know the band.

Today we are delighted to premiere a music video the group produced for their latest single from that album.

Sunshine Song offers a stark contrast to the album’s previous focus track, The Mockingbird’s Voice, which was a dark and somber look at heartbreak and abandonment. This one nearly bubbles with enthusiasm and lust for life, with an infectious melody and a catchy intro using Scruggs-style guitar.

The Greers shared this description of the track and the video.

We have been making our own music videos in-house from the very beginning. Whether it’s trying to keep the drone from crashing and falling into the river, or scaling a rocky cliff side with a mandolin in one hand and a camera in the other to get the perfect shot, we love the creative challenge of making a song come to life visually. Every song has its own personality, and the video brings that to life.

We wrote Sunshine Song from the heart. Sometimes you find yourself putting up with the negative and dishonest. This song is our way of saying ‘Ain’t nobody gonna steal my sunshine!’

“When Jase came to me with the tune, I immediately thought, ‘This is a happy song!’ says lead singer Kathie Greer. “It was fun to just write something to be happy and empowering. It’s totally different from The Mockingbird’s Voice. It’s so great to be able to represent more than one emotion on an album, and Freedom, Love, and the Open Road has done that for us.”

The inspiration for both the song and music video was drawn from the rich and beautiful scenery of the Rio Grande Valley in deep south Texas. We tour there in the winter months close to the picturesque beaches of South Padre Island and its fragrant orange groves! We actually buy our oranges from that family-owned orange grove pictured in the video. The car Katie is driving is a rare James Bond 007 Thunderbird that a fan was generous enough to let us use!

Here at the end of winter, we are all ready for some sunshine. This has been a rough year, no doubt; but we can choose to find the happy and we hope this song helps.

Enjoy… as we get an early tease of springtime weather here in the Appalachian region.

Nicely done.

Sunshine Song and the full Freedom, Love, and the Open Road album is widely available on Pinecastle wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

Lindley Creek is actually back in the studio this week working on a follow-up project. Can’t wait to get a taste of that.