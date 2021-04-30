Video Premiere: Somewhere On This Mountain from Nefesh Mountain

We are delighted to premiere the latest music video from Nefesh Mountain, featuring Jerry Douglas joining the band on reso-guitar. It’s for Somewhere On The Mountain, written and sung by Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg, another track from their upcoming Songs For The Sparrows album, due in June.

A reflective and insightful piece, Somewhere On The Mountain is what we have come to expect from this talented team, who have made a mission out of incorporating their musical vision with their Jewish faith. For the past six years they have recorded and performed their music as an outreach to the wider bluegrass world, and as a special treat for temple congregations and JCC audiences. And doing all this while raising a growing family at home.

Eric says that this one fits two storylines in one.

“The song is a duet, and since we are also husband and wife it is somewhat autobiographical in nature. But it also speaks to any two people who are trying to connect in a world where it is all too difficult and seemingly impossible. The idea is that even if we disagree, don’t see eye to eye, or can’t even physically see each other, we still all have to coexist on the ‘mountain.'”

Lindberg typically plays both banjo and guitar in the band, but they brought in five string maestro, Wes Corbett, for Somewhere On This Mountain so that Eric could focus on guitar. In addition to Douglas on reso, support comes from the regular Nefesh Mountain crew: Alan Grubner on violin, David Goldberg on mandolin, and Max Johnson on bass.

Doni tells us what to expect.

“We’ve had the amazing privilege of collaborating with some of our very favorite musicians for this album, and Jerry Douglas is not only a long time hero of ours, but has also become a very dear friend over the years as well. Somewhere On This Mountain begins with Eric playing one the song’s central themes – a hypnotic, looping, cross-picking guitar part – while Jerry paints these broad strokes in the background evoking images of forests, rivers and clouds passing by. I think people will see that visual come to life in the video.”

Somewhere On This Mountain is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Pre-orders for the Songs For The Sparrows CD, to be released on June 11, are enabled on the Nefesh Mountain web site.