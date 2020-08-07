Video Premiere: Sally Sunday from Daniel Crabtree

We’re delighted to help with a premiere of the music video from Daniel Crabtree for his current single, Sally Sunday.

It’s a story song, based on true life, about an abandoned orphan girl who was delivered to a convent as a newborn, and raised into a young woman by the nuns who lived there. Crabtree had told us a few weeks ago that a good friend of his had suggested this story of his grandmother’s life as a song topic. Daniel quickly agreed, took some notes, and it turned into this very agreeable number.

Now, with the assistance of some very talented bluegrass ladies, the music video is available. It was shot by Valerie Smith of Bell Buckle Media, directed and edited by Evan Winsor, and featuring dancing fiddler Hillary Klug as the young adult Sally.

Have a look/listen…

Performing on the track with Daniel were Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Evan Winsor on bass, Harry Clark on mandolin, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Patrick McAvinue on fiddle. Singing harmony are album producer Donna Ulisse, Rick Stanley, and Aaron McCune.

Sally Sunday is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.