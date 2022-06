Video Premiere: Return To Me Someday from Joe Hott

615 Hideaway Records has a new single today for West Virginia bluegrass artist Joe Hott, and we are delighted to premiere the music video here at Bluegrass Today.

It’s for Return To Me Someday, written by Glen Duncan, Adam Engelhardt and Joe Hott, about a man who receives a letter from his true love, but is afraid to read it as he fears it contains bad news. Yet in true bluegrass fashion, this sad story is told in an upbeat, driving bluegrass style.

Joe sings the lead, with support from some Nashville heavy hitters. Cody Kilby is on guitar, Rob McCoury on banjo, Jason Carter on fiddle, Casey Cambell on mandolin, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Glen Duncan adds harmony vocals.

The music video finds the long and lanky vocalist performing the song in an outdoor rural setting with his touring group.

Have a look/listen…

Return To Me Someday is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct. It will be offered for download and streaming in short order.