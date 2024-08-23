Video Premiere: Outrun The Rain at The Opry from Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter

Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland on the Opry (8/7/24) – photo © Emma McCoury

Back on August 7, Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland trekked out to the Grand Ole Opry for the debut live performance of their latest single, Outrun The Rain. Now, a little more than two weeks later, the song makes its debut on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart at #1, a rare occurrence indeed.

We are delighted to also offer the premiere of the music video shot at the Opry on the seventh, which features very nearly the same personnel as the recording. With Michael and Jason on fiddles, and Carter singing lead, we see Cory Walker on banjo, Harry Clark on mandolin, Alan Bartram on bass, and Zeb Snyder subbing for Bryan Sutton on guitar. Bartram and Jaelee Roberts add vocal harmony.

As you might guess with a lineup like this, they turn in a stellar performance.

So without any further ado…

Jason and Michael also shared some terrific photos from the Opry, taken by Emma McCoury.

Outrun The Rain is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It will also appear on Jason and Michael’s new album together when it is released.