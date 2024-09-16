Video Premiere: One Breath Away from Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

Posted on by John Lawless

Billy Blue Records has a new music video for Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, which we are pleased to be able to premiere this morning at Bluegrass Today.

It’s a cute and clever video for the band’s current single, One Breath Away, which they shot at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum over Labor Day weekend. They were in Owensboro, KY for Homecoming Weekend at the Museum, along with Doyle Lawson, and the writer of this song, Paul Williams.

They shot the video on the Museum stage, and mocked it up as though Paul was a rigid taskmaster directing the band, trying to pull a quality performance from some lackluster students. Doyle even gets into the act at one point.

Adam McIntosh sings the lead on this gospel quartet, with Joe taking the tenor, Chris Davis the baritone, and Jason Barie the bass. The only accompaniment comes from Adam’s guitar and Chris’ mandolin, in the old time style.

It’s great fun. Have a look and listen…

One Breath Away is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

