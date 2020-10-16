Video Premiere: October Fall from Alex Leach Band

We have a bunch of great new music to share today, so let’s get right to it…

Mountain Home Music has a new music video today from The Alex Leach Band, perfectly timed to coincide with the cool nights and seasonal leaf changes of autumn. It’s for the second single from their debut album, one called October Fall which Alex wrote with a good friend, Evan Rose.

Last month, when this single first dropped, Alex explained that this song was one that Evan had written more than a decade ago, about a close friend of his who died while they were still in middle school. Leach had remembered it all that time, and when it came time to record the band album, he retrieved it, wrote another verse, and here is what they came up with.

Creating the video, the videographers took full advantage of the fall color in the mountains where Leach lives with his wife, Miranda, who sings with him on the track.

Filling out The Alex Leach Band are JT Coleman on bass, Joshua Gooding on mandolin, and Brandon Masur on banjo.

October Fall is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.