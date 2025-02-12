Video Premiere: Never Did No Wanderin’ from Nick Chandler

Pinecastle Recording has asked us to premiere a brand new music video from Nick Chandler & Delivered, their grassed up take on Never Did No Wanderin’. It’s a song from the hilarious 2003 mockumentary, A Mighty Wind, a clever send up of the ’60s folk music scene, 40 years later.

The older you are, the funnier the movie will seem, as having actual memories of the earnestness and vehemence with which these groups performed is the key to enjoying its humor.

Chandler says of the song and the video shoot…

“We had a great time shooting this video for one of my favorite songs. Never Did No Wanderin’ has been on my to-do list for years now. I heard it first on the cult hit A Mighty Wind, and knew it would make a great bluegrass song.

I have so much fun traveling the roads with these guys, so it was not hard to have some fun during this video shoot. I hope everyone enjoys the video, and we can’t wait to see you on the road.

You can keep up with our schedule online.”

Seen in the video and heard on the track are Nick Chandler on mandolin and lead vocal, Jake Burrows on banjo, Spencer Atkinson on guitar, and Gary Trivette on bass and tenor vocal.

Check out the video below.

Never Did No Wanderin’ is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.