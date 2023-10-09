Video Premiere: My Picasso from Edgar Loudermilk

A very popular song this summer for Edgar Loudermilk has been My Picasso, the story of a wild horse that became a legend for his unique coloring in the the Sand Wash Basin of Colorado.

Now Pinecastle Records has produced a music video that mixes footage of Picasso, and other feral horses from out west, with studio shots of Edgar and the band singing this song.

Loudermilk shares some of the details.

“I love the backstory of My Picasso. This mustang ran free for 30 years on our western frontier, and to us he represents the American spirit. At the Brown County Bluegrass Festival in 2022, Jerry Eicher, an avid enthusiast and follower of the wild horses, shared the story and song that he co-wrote with Rick Lang.

I was all in from the first time I heard it, and we released it at that same festival in 2023. We’re encouraged by the amazing response we’ve had from our listeners, but we also hope the song brings an awareness to the horses still roaming in the wild.”

In addition to Edgar on bass and lead vocals, we have Zack Autry on mandolin, Jamey Pittman on guitar, and Anthony Howell on banjo.

Check it out…

My Picasso is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.