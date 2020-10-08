Video Premiere: My Drunk Uncle from The Golden Age

And now for something completely different… a premiere of the new music video from The Golden Age, My Drunk Uncle.

With The Golden Age, we see the reunion of two bluegrass innovators, Bryan Simpson and Matt Menefee, formerly bandmates in Cadillac Sky during the early aughts. Known for their highly experimental use of the bluegrass ensemble, C-Sky won fans throughout the more progressive wing of the acoustic music world, both for their extremely creative recordings and their high-energy live shows.

When the band went on hiatus in 2011, Bryan had left the group, and the other members went their separate ways. Matt spent time touring with a number of bluegrass acts, most recently Darin & Brooke Aldridge.

Back together again, this dynamic duo are determined to recapture the insurgent nature of music from the 1950s, which saw longtime artistic modes overturned, and new sounds dominating the market. Or as they put it in their official proviso, they wish to “die trying to possess the passion and inspiration towards preservation and rebellion reflected in the truly original voices that have gone before us like Monroe, Stanley, Flatt and Scruggs, Rowan, Hartford, Osborne, Grisman, Skaggs, Bush, Rice, etc.”

Simpson tells us that he and Menefee wrote this song together, and it was engineered and mixed by Eddie Spear, known for his work with Brandi Carlisle and Chris Stapleton.

“We call the guys that play with The Golden Age ‘the acoustic alien mafia,’ and those guys on this track are Billy Contreras on fiddle, Jake Stargell on guitar, and Geoff Saunders bass.”

My Drunk Uncle is not for the faint of heart. Their performance is quite challenging, and far from the sound that Big Mon and Lester & Earl generated. But Simpson and Menefee offer it as a look at their vision for modern bluegrass in the second decade of the 21st century.

Warning… if you suffer from vertigo, perhaps best not to watch this video.

My Drunk Uncle is widely available as a single wherever you stream or download music online.

You can learn more about The Golden Age online.