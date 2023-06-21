Video Premiere: Mayberry State of Mind from Daryl Mosley

Pinecastle Records has a new music video this week for Mayberry State of Mind, their current single for veteran bluegrass singer and songwriter Daryl Mosley. They have kindly agreed to share it a few days early with our readers here at Bluegrasss Today.

Mayberry State of Mind calls to mind the small town mores and simpler way of life that folks outside of the large urban regions enjoy. Mosley shared how much he enjoyed shooting this video back in his western Tennessee hometown.

“A lot of us who live in small town America consider our town a ‘Mayberry’ kind of town; a place where people really care about each other and take care of one another. I certainly see my hometown of Waverly, Tennessee as that kind of place.

So it was such an honor to film the music video in Waverly. The businesses and the people you see in the video are real, and they had a lot of fun being part of it. Even that monster milkshake was real (and delicious!).

The river scenes were filmed just outside of town at Duck River. This is where my dad and I used to fish, so it’s also a really special place to me. I really loved being able to show my own little ‘Mayberry’ to the world.”

Ethan Burkhardt with Pinecastle served as producer, with Brian Auburn directing, and both on hand capturing footage.

Have a look/listen…

Mayberry State of Mind is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders and pre-saves for Daryl’s next album, A Life Well Lived, from which the single was drawn, are also enabled online.