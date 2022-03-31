Video Premiere: Johnny Clay from Kim Robins

Pinecastle Records has a new music video for Kim Robins, which we are pleased to premiere here at Bluegrass Today.

It’s for the opening track of her 2021 album, Leave The Porch Light On, a moonshining story written by Daniel Salyer called Johnny Clay. Kim is supported by Kyle Estep on guitar, Clay Hess on mandolin and banjo, Brennen Hess on bass, and Tim Crouch on fiddle.

Robins tells us that shooting the video was a new, and very enjoyable experience for her.

“I am beyond excited to release my very first video ever for the new single, Johnny Clay. I had such a great time filming it. It was a gorgeous day in South Carolina and having my daughter sitting with me was the greatest gift ever! I hope you all enjoy this ballad about a man who lived life just a little on the edge, but eventually met his end.”

Have a look/listen…

Johnny Clay releases tomorrow, April 1, as a single. The album is available wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from the artist. Radio programmers can get the album via AirPlay Direct.