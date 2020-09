Video Premiere – John Henry Holiday from Flashback

Pinecastle Records has a new music video today from Flashback, for one of the songs on their current release, Blues Around My Cabin. We are delighted to premiere it here for our Bluegrass Today readers.

It’s the album’s opening track, a song written by guitarist and vocalist Richard Bennet with a old west theme called John Henry Holiday. Most folks these days know the subject by his nickname, Doc Holiday, earned by nature of having studied and worked as a dentist before moving to the southwest in the latter part of the 19th century.

His life is best remembered for having stood alongside Wyatt Earp during the notorious shootout at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, AZ in 1881.

Bennet tells us that the old west holds a special charm for him.

“This is one of my favorite songs I have written. I have always been interested in the life and times of Doc Holiday.”

In the video, we see the band performing the song in the Bonfire Studio as it lays out the short career of John Henry Holiday. Richard is supported by bandmates Don Rigsby on mandolin, Stuart Wyrick on banjo, and Curt Chapman on bass.

Blues Around My Cabin is widely available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band.