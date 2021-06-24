Video Premiere: I’ll Take The Lonesome Every Time from Doyle Lawson

Well… he’s done it again.

That’s that reaction each time Doyle Lawson engineers a major shakeup in his touring band, Quicksilver, and turns out a new recording every bit as strong as the last. For the last forty plus years we have seen this transformation occur time and again, and Lawson always lands on his feet with a strong group and a mature sound.

With a new project, Roundtable, set for release tomorrow on Billy Blue Records, we are happy to share a new music video from Doyle and Quicksilver which showcases the current lineup. As ever, Doyle leads the band on mandolin, supported by Eli Johnston on banjo, Ben James on guitar, Stephen Burwell on fiddle, Matt Flake on fiddle, and Jerry Cole, the lone remainer from pre-COVID days, on bass.

With so many new members all at once, it was a complete shakeup of the group, and Doyle says the way things worked out in the studio brought an album title to mind as he was doling out lead singing tasks as each track was cut.

“In preparing to make a record, there’s a good deal of time spent on song selection, and during the process, an idea for the title usually comes along. While driving home from the studio one evening, I was listening to what we had done up to that point, and it occurred to me that it was like a ’roundtable’ recording. The idea [for the title] grew from the different lead vocals heard throughout the project.

In essence, it was like a roundtable discussion with everyone taking their place at the lead, so that’s what I ran with. That roundtable is the current impressive Quicksilver lineup of Stephen Burwell, Ben James, Matt Flake, Eli Johnston, and Jerry Cole.”

Today’s sneak peek is for I’ll Take The Lonesome Every Time, a new song from Glen Duncan and Jerry Salley, which features Jerry Cole on lead vocal. It also debuts a twin-fiddle sound for Quicksilver, and a trio on the chorus of Doyle, Eli, and Ben. The video captures the guys performing the track outdoors while a young boy, played by Cole’s grandson, Jude Finley, discovers a number of references to the giants of the music out in the woods.

Have a look/listen…

Roundtable from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver will be available tomorrow, June 25, wherever you stream or download music online. It can be ordered on CD directly from Lawson’s web site.