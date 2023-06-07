Video Premiere: How Blue from Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

Billy Blue Records has released a performance music video for How Blue, their current single with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain. This is one that was originally intended for bluegrass, written by John Moffatt, but country legend Reba McEntire grabbed it first and made it the leadoff track on her 1984 album, My Kind of Country, from whence it rocketed to #1 status.

Carson and the boys give it the bluegrass treatment it was designed to carry, with Carson on fiddle and lead vocals, his dad, Jamie Peters, on guitar, Eric Marshall on bass, his dad, Ben Marshall, on guitar, Austin Tate on mandolin, and James McDowell on banjo.

James gets the song started with a swingy Eddie Adcock-inspired kick off, and we see all of Iron Mountain in the video delivering the song.

Have a look see…

How Blue from Carson Peters & Iron Mountain is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.