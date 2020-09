Video Premiere: Hello Sunshine video from Merle Monroe

Well this work week is closing out on a gloomy, rainy note for us in southwestern Virginia, though much of the US is blessed with clear skies. What a perfect time to see this new video hit from Merle Monroe for their feel good single, Hello Sunshine, just starting its second week at #1 in our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

The song was written by MM’s Tim Raybon, specifically to brighten people’s lives during the darkest times of our national freakout over COVID-19. It’s an unabashedly smiley number, and to make the video, the guys requested that their fans send in photos of them smiling, and the things that make them smile.

And it all comes together in this enjoyable look at all those images, many provided by band members themselves, accompanied by this latest single. Along with Raybon on guitar and Daniel Grindstaff on banjo, Merle Monroe includes Derek Deakins on fiddle, Kevin Richardson on guitar, and Eli Johnston on bass. Super hot Nashville guitar-slinger Trey Hensley joined them in the studio for this lighthearted romp.

Hello Sunshine is available now wherever you stream or download music online should you need some warm rays in your life just now.