Video Premiere: Gotta Lotta Lonesome from Carson Peters

Billy Blue Records has produced a music video for their current single with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, the title track of their most recent album, Gotta Lotta Lonesome.

Peters has completed that difficult transition from child star to adult performer, and is pursuing bluegrass full time now that he is in college. A very talented multi-instrumentalist and singer, Carson plays fiddle with the band and serves as the primary vocalist. Having been something of a phenom as a little fiddler, he won attention from television spots while still a preteen.

But now he is writing and recording his own music, with a band dedicated to the task.

The new single is one Peters wrote with engineer Bobby Starnes, and Carson says it started as a lively swing tune that they took to the grass.

“When I co-wrote Gotta Lotta Lonesome, I thought it was a fun song that might make the album. When we tried it out with the band, our banjo player, James McDowell, came in with that Eddie Adcock-style banjo intro. We all truly loved it! It is definitely one of my favorites, if not my favorite on the album. The band and I are very proud of how it turned out, and we look forward to getting to share it with our fans.”

It was recorded with Iron Mountain, who is Jamie Peters on guitar (Carson’s dad), Ben Marshall on guitar, his dad Eric Marshall on bass, Austin Tate on mandolin, and James McDowell on banjo, who also throws in some Don Reno licks on the track. Ben and Austin contribute harmony vocals.

Gotta Lotta Lonesome is, as Peters says, a fun song, and the performance video captures them out along a riverbank.

Check it out…

Gotta Lotta Lonesome, the album and the single, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the band.

Radio programmers will find all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.