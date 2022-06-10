Video Premiere: Good Morning Moon from Kristy Cox

Skip to content
Billy Blue Records has released a music video for their latest single from Australian songbird Kristy Cox and her current album , her first with the label. Shades of Blue
It’s for
Good Morning Moon, written by producer Jerry Salley and Laura Leigh Jones, which tells of being kept awake all night with a broken heart, and thanking the moon for staying up with you the whole time.
Cox says that this one sticks with her even after recording it.
“
Good Morning Moon would have to be one of my favorite songs on the album. It’s a fun, uptempo bluegrass song about refusing to spend all day missing the one you lost. The melody is infectious and stays in my head all day long. I am so lucky to have been given the opportunity to record this track.”
She is supported on the track by Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, Gaven Largent on banjo, and Mike Bub on bass. Magnolia Williams and Jerry Salley provide vocal harmonies.
The music video was produced and directed by
Steve Kinney, and finds Cox with her road band performing the song in a bucolic rural setting.
Good Morning Moon and the full Shades of Blue project can be found from popular download and streaming services online.
