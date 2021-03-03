Video Premiere: Golden Rule from Alex Leach Band

Mountain Home Music Company is debuting a new music video today for Golden Rule, the latest single from The Alex Leach Band and their upcoming album, I’m Happiest When I’m Moving.

As one might anticipate, Golden Rule, written by James Randolph, expounds on the ancient wisdom of the simple statement, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” In fact, Randolph incorporates this line into the lyrics, which Leach and company deliver with a joyful bluegrass sound.

Alex is on guitar, singing the lead, supported by Brandon Masur on banjo, Joshua Gooding on mandolin, and JT Coleman on bass. Miranda Leach provides harmony vocals.

Here’s the video, which finds the band performing Golden Rule, intercut with photos and video of a preteen Alex getting his start in the bluegrass world as a boy.

Golden Rule is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.