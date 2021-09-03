Video Premiere: Goin’ Up The Mountain from Shannon Slaughter

Shannon Slaughter has a new single today, with a music video to boot! Unsurprisingly, it’s a driving grasser with a bluesy feel, a new song called Goin’ Up The Mountain, written by Slaughter and Chris Burton.

Equally unsurprisingly, he is supported on the track by a stout group of Virginia/Tennessee pickers. With Shannon on guitar, we have Jason Davis on banjo, Adam Steffey on mandolin, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Cliff Bailey on bass. Shawn Lane of Blue Highway provides harmony vocals.

Slaughter is especially pleased with this one, coming as it does as he marks an important milestone

“This is my 10th year as a solo artist, and I’m so proud of this new single. I co-wrote this with my long-time friend and co-writer Chris Burton from Virginia. The tune’s hook is a commonly used phrase from the VA/NC/KY/TN area when folks leave the flatland headed up to the high country. It really spoke to me and reminded me of my younger years living in Radford, VA, and Meadows of Dan, VA.

All the musicians nailed the track. Adam, Jason, and I had a ball the first time tracking. Shawn lent his talents to the harmony and showcased his ability to own the solo artist’s music. Cliff and Aubrey’s talents speak for themselves. I think everyone will love this new tune, and I’m so happy to get some new music back out!”

The video, produced by Mike Bullard of Bluegrass Preservation Videos, was shot in Argo and Pine Mountain, Alabama near where Slaughter lives with his wife, Heather, and their family. Much of the footage was captured on a farm owned by Heather’s uncle Ryan, including his ’72 Chevy Shannon drives in the video.

It’s a smokin’ track.

Have a look/listen…

Goin’ Up The Mountain is available now from popular streaming and download sites, and directly from Shannon’s web site. Radio programmers can get the track from Get It Played online, or by requesting it from Hope River Entertainment.