Video Premiere: Falling Down from Dale Ann Bradley

Pinecastle Records has released a new music video for Dale Ann Bradley, taken from one of the tracks on her current album, Things She Couldn’t Get Over.
Falling Down, written by Ashby Frank, which had served as the first single from the project back in November of last year. In the lyrics, we hear of the fear of failing that is part of our human condition, a fear that can sometimes keep us from reaching for our goals.
Bradley says that she has had this one on her mind for some time.
Falling Down is a song that fits all generations, ages, and demographics. I’ve lived, loved, and related to these lyrics for years, and was so glad I had the opportunity to record it. What the song says to me is that everybody is afraid of falling. But if you try, you do not fail, because you learn your most important lessons from trying.”
The video portrays Dale Ann and the folks who recorded the track with her in the studio performing the song at the Bonfire Studio in North Carolina. Included are her touring band – Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, Kim Fox on guitar and vocals, Ethan Burkhardt on bass, and Mike Sumner on banjo – along with guest guitarist Jim Hurst. Not pictured is Ashby Frank on mandolin.
Falling Down, and the full Things She Couldn’t Get Over album, are available now wherever you stream or download music online.
