Video Premiere: Bringing Simple Back from Daryl Mosley

Pinecastle Records has produced a music video for another of the songs on Daryl Mosley’s current project, Small Town Dreamer.

The song is one called Bringing Simple Back, and if you’ve heard any of the other music from this album, you may already have an inkling of what it’s about. As the project title suggests, Mosley grew up in the tiny community of Waverly, TN (population 4100), before eventually moving to Nashville to pursue his musical career. Throughout the record he shares lessons and wisdom from living far from the city lights, where there is space between neighbors, yet far more care for one another.

Daryl tells us that the video shoot itself put him in the spirit the song was written to enkindle.

“The song sprang from a conversation co-writer Rick Lang and I had about the desire to downsize and simplify our lives. Shooting the video in such a picturesque location really captured that sentiment. You see the mountains and the trees in the video and can almost feel the calm, which is the whole message of the song. I’m really proud of the finished product.”

Mosley is on bass and lead vocal, supported by Danny Roberts on mandolin, Tony Wray on guitar, Aaron McDaris on banjo, and Adam Haynes on fiddle. Harmony vocals came from Jaelee Roberts and Jeanette Williams.

Have a look/listen…

Bringing Simple Back and the full Small Town Dreamer album are available wherever you stream or download music online. Audio CDs and vinyl copies can be ordered directly from the artist.

Radio programmers can get the music via AirPlay Direct.