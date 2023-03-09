Video Premiere: Black & White – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

Last week Billy Blue Records shared a third single from their next album for Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, a song from Jeff McClellan and Daniel Salyer called Black & White. Today we are happy to premiere the music video.

The song champions an earlier time when our lives were less hectic and hurried, and people weren’t glued to glowing screens of one size or another. The lack of color described in the title refers to the only sort of screens available to television viewers at this time, and the lyrics use that as a jumping off point for the themes of the song.

Starting out in black and white, the video finds Joe and the band – Adam McIntosh on guitar, Chris Davis on mandolin, Randy Barnes on bass, and Jason Barie on fiddle – accompany Mullins on banjo, appearing on a typically small TV set. Following the bridge, however, we are treated to a color treatment of the band, though with the sort of aerial interference that viewers endured in the earl days of color television broadcasts.

Old timers are encouraged to watch out for several references to ’50s and ’60s network television shows as the video rolls along.

Have a look/listen…

The single for Black & White can be found from most online purchasing and listening outlets.

Pre-orders for the full album, Let Time Ride, are enabled online as well from popular download and streaming services, with delivery set for March 17