Video Premiere: Angry Weather from Sarah Chapman

Fast-rising bluegrass artist Sarah Chapman is back with a third single from her debut album, Winnebago. Previous tracks have made a showing on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, and there is no reason to expect that this one won’t as well.

With Angry Weather, Sarah offers another taste of her style of contemporary grass, with a hefty dose of acoustic country, on this poignant story of an abusive relationship. Written by Lacy Green and Marcum Stewart, the video aptly portrays the mix of emotions carried in the song, where love, alcohol, and, family swirl around each other in a confusing blur.

Angry Weather can be purchased for download directly from Sarah’s web site. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.