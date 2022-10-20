Video Premiere: All Dressed Up from David Parmley

Recently David Parmley invited The 615 Hideaway into his home to record a music video for his current single with the label, All Dressed Up.

Bluegrass fans may recall that when 615 Hideaway first launched, it was as a video platform, both for displaying bluegrass content online and for creating new, live and staged. Run by Sammy Passamano, the online channel has featured dozens of live sets performed in their studio with top bluegrass artists.

When David returned to bluegrass after his second retirement, he hooked up with Passamano and the two reached an agreement for his reappearance to be recorded with 615 Hideaway. Parmley has a long history in bluegrass music, from his teenaged years with his dad in The Bluegrass Cardinals, through to his time partnered with Scott Vestal in Continental Divide, a long solo career, and a brief expedition with Cardinal Tradition.

Few vocalists in our music can match the authenticity and emotion that David conveys, whether in a soulful ballad or on a more frivolous number like All Dressed Up, written by Linda Buell, Geoff Buell, and Jody Emerson, initially recorded on Buell’s solo album last year. It’s the story of a guy who’s all primed for a hot date who doesn’t show.

For Parmley, the video experience was a first, but one he enjoyed immensely.

“I had a lot of fun shooting the music video for all dressed up. It was the first of my career, I learned a lot and I’m looking forward to making more in the future. I want to thank Sammy Passamano III for all the hard work he does in the promotion of my music.”

The track finds David reunited with Scott Vestal, who engineered and played banjo in the studio, along with Jim Hurst on guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Dave Roe on bass, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Don Rigsby singing harmony as he once did with David in the Cardinals.

Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice rising bluegrass artist Joe Hott playing the bartender.

Check it out…

Sammy tells us that he and David are working are on video podcast series called Parmley’s Bar, shot as you might expect, at David’s home watering hole. Look for more details about that in the near future.

All Dressed Up by David Parmley is widely available through popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.