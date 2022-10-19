Video Premiere – A Little Bit of Bluegrass from Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has produced a music video for the latest single from Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road. In keeping with their string of songs about the music we all love, Lorraine and crew perform , which describes the best way to lift your spirits when you’re feeling down. A Little Bit of Bluegrass
Jordan says she thinks this one offers a perfect way to start your day.
“With all the sadness in the world in the past few years, we decided to put out an upbeat song. David Stewart has written the perfect song for the times.
A Little Bit of Bluegrass will chase your blues away. Sit back, have another cup of coffee, and let your blues slip away. Allen Dyer has put his soulful voice into this one. With Kevin and I joining in on the harmonies and Matt, Wayne and Ben putting some great picking throughout – this sounds like a morning radio favorite.”
Check it out…
Feel better?
A Little Bit of Bluegrass is available now from poular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
